Reviving Our Values with Kyle. A. Stone - ep 70

My guest today is Kyle A. Stone, author of Values We Hold Dear. He holds a Master of Arts in Defense and Strategic Studies from the United States Naval War College, a Master of Business Administration from the University of Washington, a Bachelor of Arts in History from Brigham Young University, as well as a Project Management Professional Designation.

Kyle’s engaging storytelling helps us reconnect to the traditional values that once defined the American spirit- and he makes a compelling case that this is the path to breaking the globalist grip on Western Society.