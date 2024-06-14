Reviving Our Values with Kyle. A. Stone - ep 70

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
My guest today is Kyle A. Stone, author of Values We Hold Dear. He holds a Master of Arts in Defense and Strategic Studies from the United States Naval War College, a Master of Business Administration from the University of Washington, a Bachelor of Arts in History from Brigham Young University, as well as a Project Management Professional Designation.
Kyle’s engaging storytelling helps us reconnect to the traditional values that once defined the American spirit- and he makes a compelling case that this is the path to breaking the globalist grip on Western Society.