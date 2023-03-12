BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
2001 Las Vegas The Money & the Power The Making of Las Vegas and Its Hold on America CSPAN BOOKTV
0 view • 03/12/2023

2001 Las Vegas The Money & the Power The Making of Las Vegas and Its Hold on America CSPAN BOOKTV

The Memory Hole @RememberThishttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4OM46SEBLes&t


"I Had Long Been Ashamed" in Participating in the Overthrow of Foreign Governments: NSC Staff (2001)


https://www.amazon.com/Money-Power-Making-Vegas-America/dp/0375701265

The Money and the Power: The Making of Las Vegas and Its Hold on America Paperback – March 12, 2002


CSPAN

https://www.c-span.org/video/?166654-1/the-money-power-making-las-vegas


September 29, 2001

The Money & the Power: The Making of Las Vegas


The authors talked about their book, The Money and the Power: The Making of Las Vegas and Its Hold on America, published by Alfred A. Knopf. They say that Las Vegas is controlled by an alliance of gamblers, gangsters and government, placing the region in the national spotlight in recent years. After their presentation the authors answered questions from members of the audience. Attorney General Del Papa served as moderator

Keywords
