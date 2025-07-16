BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
🔥 Heat Advisory in Western New York – Temps to Feel Like 95°F! 🌡️
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
21 views • 2 months ago

🔥 Heat Advisory in Western New York – Temps to Feel Like 95°F! 🌡️

http://newsplusglobe.com/

A major heat advisory has been issued across Western and Central New York, including Monroe, Ontario, Livingston, Wayne, and more counties. With temperatures soaring into the upper 80s and humidity pushing the “feels like” to the mid-90s, the National Weather Service urges caution. Stay hydrated, limit outdoor activities, and prepare for possible tropical storms later in the day.

🌬️ Relief is coming soon — stay tuned!


#HeatAdvisory #RochesterWeather #breakingnews #NewYorkHeatWave #Summer2025 #WeatherAlert #StayCool #HeatSafety #NWS #NewsPlusGlobe

