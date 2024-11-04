BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
AKCTSHUALLY! Death by a Thousand Nitpicks!
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
In this episode, I examine the complexities of consent and incest through the Non-Aggression Principle (NAP). I address the challenge of determining when trauma impairs meaningful consent and explore the emotional defenses that complicate discussions on this topic. By drawing parallels between philosophical principles and legal frameworks, I highlight the importance of personal responsibility and the potential for modern technologies to aid in establishing consent mechanisms. I encourage listeners to confront their discomfort with clear moral solutions, emphasizing the necessity of honesty and ethical accountability in navigating these challenging issues.


GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND AUDIOBOOK!


https://peacefulparenting.com/


Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!


Also get the Truth About the French Revolution, the interactive multi-lingual philosophy AI trained on thousands of hours of my material, private livestreams, premium call in shows, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!


See you soon!


https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2022

consent, incest, trauma, personal responsibility, non-aggression principle, emotional defenses, philosophical principles, legal frameworks, ethical accountability
