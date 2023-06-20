BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Uncharted Waters (1992, Mega Drive)
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
4 followers
14 views • 06/20/2023

Uncharted Waters (known as Daikoukai Jidai in Japan) is mix between RPG and economic simulation game developed and published by Koei. It was only released in North America and Japan. The game also came out for NES, SNES, Sharp X1, PC-88, PC, classic Mac, MSX, Sharp X68000 and FM Towns.


You take the role of a young Portuguese man during the Age of Discovery. Your family used to be royalty, but your grandfather and many of his servants dies on a voyage of discovery, leading to your family losing their fortune and their titles. Your father was also killed in a storm during an expedition. Nevertheless, you decide to pursue your own voyage and to rebuild your family's wealth and reputation.

Keywords
rpgsimulation gamekoei
