2023.04.04 #freemilesguo #nfsc #mos #Ninoscorner #takedowntheccp
中共对司法部和联邦调查局的武器化是真实的，大卫-尼诺相信越来越多的人将加入举报人运动。这是现在的趋势。
The CCP's weaponization of the DOJ and FBI is real, David Nino believes more and more people will join the Whistleblower Movement. It's the trend now.