Police State, Jews vs. Jesuits, African Cop-ette, Steven Anderson, Kamala Harris, Godzilla

CTB 2024-10-19 Gojira Hates Pedo Priests

Topic list:

* Published 27 Sept. 2024: “Police” can now call in the military.

* Our friend John Hamer still blames Joos.

* How Sylvester Stallone got his start.

* What does Peter Lavenda say about Heinrich Mueller?

* Julian Assange and the Nazis.

* Women in leadership positions says this.

* Minneapolis is parading around “the first Somali” police officer-ette—head-covering and all.

* Steven Anderson was interned in an “insane asylum” and then quickly released.

* What do Bernard Montgomery and Claude Auchinleck have in common?

* Black Jesuit Eagle

* When Jews are trained by Jesuits.

* Kamala Harris’ secret high school.

* Cops gone famous—how did they get there?

* Update on Bill’s unique movie project.

* Praised and promoted “medical”, “science” “experts” got their knowledge from simply being indoctrinated.

* Godzilla 1998

* Anime was safer and better 40 years ago (but not by much).

* Kaiju geek-out.

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)

http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!

https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!

(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)

http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

Johnny’s Audio/Video Archive on Odysee

This is my main repository! Everything Johnny is here (including all Resistance Rising podcasts)!!

https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!

(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)

https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

_____________________

Bill Munsell and RBN: The Remnant Broadcasting Network

On Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/ralph.meeker.16

On Odysee

https://odysee.com/@wimbilltunestv:4





On Rumble

https://rumble.com/user/Wimbill





Bill’s email:

bill munsell 9 (at) gmail . com

_____________________

Darnell’s blog

https://independentconservative.com/

Darnell on Gab

https://gab.com/JesusSavedDMC