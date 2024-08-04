The Faithfulness of God

"Where is God in all of this?" This is a question often asked by those who are experiencing a life threatening illness or being persecuted for their faith. How can God just sit back and let that happen?

Life on earth is risky. Accidents can happen at any time, sickness lurks in the shadows and human friendships come and go. With all these uncertainties, how much do you trust God and are you secure in His love? It is important to realize that God created man of His own free will.

Adam and Eve were not killed when they sinned but God showed love, granted forgiveness and promised redemption in the future. God is just, perfect love and never changes, but we live in a fallen world that has been spiritually contaminated. God sent Jesus to pay for the sins of mankind and He is an anchor that will never fail. The words God has spoken along with the salvation Jesus provided on the cross will stand the test of time.

As a Christian, you should not have the slightest doubt that God is completely trustworthy and deserving your love and devotion. He will never leave or forsake you and has promised to make all things work out for them that love Him.

