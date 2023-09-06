🌟 Understanding Bipolar Disorder: Mania VS Hypomania 🌟

🎧 Explore the entire episode here❤️: https://bit.ly/3E9tMfr

🔵 Bipolar I: Full-blown mania, can last a week, hospitalization possible. High risk, high concern.

🔴 Bipolar II: Hypomania, milder but still hyper, talkative, and impulsive. Less disruptive.

Gain insights from the expertise of Professor Sheri L. Johnson, Ph.D., from the University of California Berkeley, as we raise awareness and break the stigma surrounding bipolar disorder. 💪💙❤️

🎧 Tune in to the complete episode via the link in our bio or in the description above.

Join the conversation to deepen your understanding and champion mental health support! 🗣️💪