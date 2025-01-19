© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Indian-Origin Truck Drivers In Canada Caught In Drug Smuggling. I Keep Hearing A Constant Cacophony Of Criticism For China But Western Media Remains Silent On Any Issue That Points Criticism At India. It Figures Since India Owns a Monopoly On Tech In The U.S. India As It Is Has The Power To Control Everything Americans See And Hear. I Told You So.