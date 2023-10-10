The Change of Seasons! 🍂🍁🤩🐶

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Well, I’m refreshed after a two week hiatus from uploading. The cool weather feels great, too! I was still gathering lots of video for today’s episode, which I hope you’ll enjoy. The spring-summer garden is just about done, just a few more okra and possibly some tomatoes yet to come. I’ll be preparing the autumn garden in the coming days. Here’s wishing you a wonderful week! 🍂🍁🤩🐶👍🏾
"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll