© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Obsolescence Is Created in the Mind PART 2
Corpos call it "creative obsolescence" or "psychological obsolescence" or "obsolescence of the mind" but one thing is certain... it's put there. This is the follow up piece to our last vid, "From Planned Obsolescence to the Plan to Own Nothing"
SOURCE:
https://youtu.be/ZdTvdXG80fs