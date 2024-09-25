The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. Your Anti-Racist Mix

Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at athletesandwarriors.locals.com!

Good day Warriors Of Light!

Fortunately for much of society, the racial idolatry that has gripped many a nation and organization is fading under its own hypocrisy.

As this has been used to divide us and to eventually conquer us, let's inject the word and the ministry of Jesus into every interaction with our fellow man. And let us be amazed by the results. Let's Rock!





Presented on US Sports by Ticketnetwork

The Hot Ticket

Sat

Nov 23 7:00 PM

Disciple, Seventh Day Slumber & Magdalene Rose

Ridglea Room - Fort Worth, TX

https://tinyurl.com/HotTicketDisciple

Support the show & Get the tunes that you hear on the show and swag that show that you rock for the King!

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub

It would be awesome for you to share, like, rumble and give a thumbs up (or down to) this video!

Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!

Donate here:

https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg

It would be an honor to have to have you Like, (Rumble) and Subscribe to this channel. We pray it's an inspiration to you and fam".





Catch The Rock Almighty M-F 6am EST on Rumble and US Sports Radio

https://rumble.com/c/TheRockAlmighty

https://tinyurl.com/USSportsRadioToday0824