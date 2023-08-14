BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
It's not China trying to infiltrate the United States government, it's the Chinese Communist Party
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
8 views • 08/14/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2o2lkcd7f6

08/11/2023 Aila on The Jeff Dornik Show: It's not China trying to infiltrate the United States government, it's the Chinese Communist Party. This is exactly why a lot of Chinese people are standing up and supporting the New Federal State of China and trying to take down the CCP. And the CCP had established long-term plans to destroy the United States, including releasing the CCP virus and sending out intelligence agents. They've even been hiring American scientists to support the CCP’s technological and military development.


08/11/2023 小飞象做客The Jeff Dornik Show：并不是中国在试图渗透美国政府，而是中共在这么做。这正是为什么许多中国人站起来支持新中国联邦，并试图推翻中共。中共早已制定了摧毁美国的长远计划，其中包括释放中共病毒和派遣情报特工。他们甚至一直在雇佣美国科学家，以支持中共的技术和军事发展。


