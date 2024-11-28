BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Russia WILL DESTROY the United States, Your Bible SAYS SO
End the global reset
65 followers
130 views • 6 months ago

I'm going over Jeremiah chapters 50 and 51. In this lesson I'm going over Jeremiah chapter 50. Which shows that the Russian federation along with many others are going to invade America. By the time it is all over according to prophecy America will be emptied out of any inhabitants. I know how hard this is to hear. But the churches have not armed the flock with the truth regarding that America is in prophecy. This thing could happen at any time. Or we may have a little more time left. We will have to see. But I'm showing you word for word what the Bible is saying

You can email me for questions or comments at [email protected]

For even further study you can go to Larry McGuire's warning website at larrygmegiaur2.com

Keywords
ussolardestructionharbingereclipse april eight
