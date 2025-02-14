The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 375 - Beetles

I think the most important thing to remind everyone right from the beginning is that MUSIC IS WORSHIP! This is so important to understand. When I say worship I mean that Music is a Medium that affects our BRAINS like no other form of ART! MUSIC combined with WORDS acts as a powerful force on the Brain. SOUND can provoke a range of responses from RAGE all the way to CALM depending on DYNAMICS, TONE, RYTHM, BEAT, MELODY and HARMONY. The effect on MOOD, EMOTION and THINKING by Music or SOUND FREQUENCIES is better understood today than ever before. When the elements are combined skilfully, Music has a tremendous influence on a person’s MIND.

When a person listens to favourite music OVER and OVER then whether they understand it or not they are being CONDITIONED emotionally and spiritually BY IT. Cleverly crafted music is ADDICTIVE. When a person engages with music out of NECESSITY, then they are entering a state of worship with the music and whatever it represents. Music WORSHIP is IDOLATRY and since the 1960’s people have been engaging with Beatle MUSIC as an act of reverential worship. The messages in the songs are absorbed subliminally and condition the mind to believe the IDEAS in the messages. Some of the songs are repetitious MANTRA’S that lead people away from God toward Luciferian lifestyles. Beatle MUSIC and its MESSAGES encourage behaviour including drug taking, fornication and the worshipping of Nature.













Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com













How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God!













http://www.darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html

















Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost!













http://www.darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html

















The Holy Spirit













http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html

















The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast”













http://www.darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html

















The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception













http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html

















The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Fourteen Pages - 386 Videos













http://www.darknessisfalling.com/dif-jesuit-vatican-shadow-empire-video-series-225455.html

















Face Book - Darkness Is Falling Video Series













https://www.facebook.com/william.boot.7

















Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series













https://rumble.com/c/c-360625?page=5

















Rumble 2 - Backup Channel - Darkness Is Falling

















BitChute - Darkness Is Falling

















Instagram - darknessisfalling.truth

















You Tube - Darkness Is Falling Channel

















pilled.net - Darkness Is Falling

















Brighteon - Darkness Is Falling