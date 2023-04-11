Wood vs MacJim: VACCINES and COVID-19

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A friendly "once in a century" debate on vaccines and the COVID-19 pandemic. Featuring Del Bigtree VERSUS Neil deGrasse Tyson. Somehow after 30+ years we have STILL NOT SEEN an actual vaccine debate between the best people from both sides. Pro- vs anti-vax (or vax CHOICE). The anti-vax scientists are always ready for a debate. The pro-vax scientists always refuses to debat and instead do interviews for propaganda pro-vax documentaries where they can be completely unchallenged. So, I guess the best we'll ever get is a debate between a journalist and an astrophysicist 😄