BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Wood vs MacJim: VACCINES and COVID-19
Wood vs MacJim
Wood vs MacJim
0 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
42 views • 04/11/2023

A friendly "once in a century" debate on vaccines and the COVID-19 pandemic. Featuring Del Bigtree VERSUS Neil deGrasse Tyson. Somehow after 30+ years we have STILL NOT SEEN an actual vaccine debate between the best people from both sides. Pro- vs anti-vax (or vax CHOICE). The anti-vax scientists are always ready for a debate. The pro-vax scientists always refuses to debat and instead do interviews for propaganda pro-vax documentaries where they can be completely unchallenged. So, I guess the best we'll ever get is a debate between a journalist and an astrophysicist 😄 

Keywords
debatebigtreedegrasse
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy