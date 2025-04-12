Full Vid: Prof. Jeffrey Sachs SLAMS America & Israel at Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2025 - Syria focus, April 12, 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Prof. Jeffrey Sachs SLAMS America & Israel at Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2025 - April 12, 2025 - Focus on Syria from the Antalya Diplomacy Forum today in Turkey.
Adding:
Trump has signed an executive order EXTENDING for one year the package of sanctions against Russia originally imposed by President Biden, according to a notice published in the U.S. Federal Register.