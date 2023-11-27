© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Argentina’s New President Javier Milei Participates in Jewish Ceremony and Declares Support for Israel
Milei expressed his desire to study Jewish sources and supported Israel's right to defense.
Also announced plans to move the Argentine Embassy to Jerusalem.
Source @Real World News