Texas Wildfires & DEWs

High-Tech Land Grab?

* Some are saying that Directed Energy Weapons are being deployed to spark the largest fire in Texas history.

* We know that these weapons exist.

* The fires we have seen in recent years are very different from what we have seen in the past.

* They often selectively spare trees while burning infrastructure into a powdery ash footprint.

* After the Maui fires, many people believed that a blue roof was able to deflect these DEWs and spare a home from destruction.

* Joe [Bidan] recently alluded to this — twice.

* While there is plenty of circumstantial evidence that suggests DEWs are being used to start these recent fires, arsonists have been arrested for starting them the old-fashioned way.

* There is a clear motive.

* The United Nations, which is orchestrating open-border policies, has openly announced plans to clear the lands of people and move them into Smart Cities.

* These suspicious fires keep lining up with areas designated as off-limits-to-humans (where 15-minute cities are being planned).





Reese Reports | 15 March 2024

https://banned.video/watch?id=65f445efa69c2bbb839be8bd