Texas Wildfires & DEWs

High-Tech Land Grab?
* Some are saying that Directed Energy Weapons are being deployed to spark the largest fire in Texas history.
* We know that these weapons exist.
* The fires we have seen in recent years are very different from what we have seen in the past.
* They often selectively spare trees while burning infrastructure into a powdery ash footprint.
* After the Maui fires, many people believed that a blue roof was able to deflect these DEWs and spare a home from destruction.
* Joe [Bidan] recently alluded to this — twice.
* While there is plenty of circumstantial evidence that suggests DEWs are being used to start these recent fires, arsonists have been arrested for starting them the old-fashioned way.
* There is a clear motive.
* The United Nations, which is orchestrating open-border policies, has openly announced plans to clear the lands of people and move them into Smart Cities.
* These suspicious fires keep lining up with areas designated as off-limits-to-humans (where 15-minute cities are being planned).
Reese Reports | 15 March 2024