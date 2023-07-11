Understanding Anunnaki History, the Return of Enki and the Impact on UFO Disclosure

Dr. Michael Salla





July 10, 2023





Elena Danaan has had several face to face meetings and maintains regular communications with Enki/Ea since his return to our solar system in 2021. During that time he has shared with her detailed knowledge about the history of Earth and the role his half-brother, Enlil/Yuh had in the destruction of Atlantis and the Great Flood. Enki/Ea explained how Enlil/Yuh subsequently allowed Draconian Reptilians to interfere in the Earth experiment to ensure that humanity would never live up to its potential, and ensured that Enki/Ea's influence on Earth would be minimized.





Enlil/Yuh and his supporters subsequently allowed the development of the Abrahamic religions which promoted dogmatic belief systems and demonized the alchemical, kundalini and other genome activation practices that Enki/Ea had encouraged for the awakening of the human potential. Enki/Ea is the current heir to the Anunnaki Empire which has given him the opportunity to redress the many atrocities committed by Enlil/Yu against humanity's development and alliance with the Dracos.





Today, Enki/Ea is collaborating with US Space Command and the Earth Alliance in helping humanity take over the control of former Anunnaki bases on Saturn and facilitating humanity's awakening. Elena Danaan next discusses the apparent rift in relations between US Space Command's James Dickenson and Northcom/NORAD's Glenn VanHerck when it comes to relations with extraterrestrial visitors, and the implications when it comes to sharing the fruits of advanced technologies that are currently being reverse engineered on the Moon and corporate facilities.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bd1EOeabS2s



