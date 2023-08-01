Yevgeny Prigozhin - Continues to Strengthen the Position & Influence of Russia & "Wagner" in Africa

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Yevgeny Prigozhin continues to strengthen the position and influence of Russia and Wagner in Africa.
The coup in Niger is proof of that. Pro-French President Mohamed Bazuma was overthrown.
The military who came to power are closely cooperating with their Malian counterparts, who, in turn, are in close contact with the "Wagnerites". ㅤ
The message about the seizure of power was read by Colonel Amadou Abdraman, who spoke on behalf of the army and security forces.
Adding:
⚡️Burkina Faso and Mali will consider any military intervention against Niger as a declaration of war. ㅤ
This is how they responded to the threats from the Economic Community of West Africa. ㅤ
Captain Ibrahim Taore (Burkina Faso) and Colonel Assimi Goyota (Mali) during a meeting in St. Petersburg on July 27 agreed to be ready to assist Niger against any violation of its territorial integrity.
