A Destroyed rare Polish-Ukrainian armored vehicle Mista Oncilla - Geranium Blooms song, lyrics too
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
76 views • 12 months ago

A rare animal has been destroyed. Polish-Ukrainian armored vehicle Mista Oncilla. This is a modernized version of the Ukrainian Dozor-B armored vehicle, produced under license in Poland. Only two of these were confirmed destroyed during the SMO.

haha... maybe I secretly Love this classic SMO song and may have to upload it here on a slow day. ...about Russian Loitering Munition; Geran-2 , (HESA Shahed 136) drones used by Russian troops, song performed by "Overton Gate":  Here are the Lyrics and if you secretly have that urge to listen to the whole song, go here:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ECW7untcQuE&ab_channel=TsarIV

Geranium (Geran) Blooms - Lyrics

English:

Geranium blooms (geranium blooms)

The smell wakes you up at the dawn

Geranium (geranium blooms)

The petals are flying far to your Maidan

Geranium blooms along the Dnieper

Please hurt the foes only

When we were young

The whole world was shiny

Now it is cold and dark

And the geranium flower is to blame

It is spring on Bankovaya street again

And to those who go to bed -

Restful sleep

Geranium blooms (geranium blooms)

The smell wakes you up at the dawn

Geranium (geranium blooms)

The petals are flying far to your Maidan

Geranium blooms along the Dnieper

Please hurt the foes only

The wind blows from the Crimea

Spreading fires along the Dnieper

It won’t be forgotten

That you dreamed that I would die

You wanted your Maidan

You get an eternal ban

And while geranium is blooming

You are with me forever

Geranium blooms (geranium blooms)

The smell wakes you up at the dawn

Geranium (geranium blooms)

The petals are flying far to your Maidan

Geranium blooms along the Dnieper

Please hurt the foes only

A gift of geranium for you, so the night is darker

So the evil ones are weaker

I hear geranium blooms (geranium blooms)

Cutting the fabric of the night (geranium blooms)

Do not try to pick it (geranium blooms)

Hardly you are going to heaven

Geranium blooms (geranium blooms)

The smell wakes you up at the dawn

Geranium (geranium blooms)

The petals are flying far to your Maidan

Geranium blooms along the Dnieper

Please hurt the foes only

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
Related videos
More from Brighteon
