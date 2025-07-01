July 1, 2025

rt.com





Russia's Foreign Ministry hands the Azerbaijani Ambassador a verbal note, demanding the immediate release of Russian journalists detained in Baku, accusing it of interference in Russia's internal affairs. A Ukrainian drone strike kills three and wounds dozens in the Central Russian city of Izhevsk. That's as the head of the Russia's Lugansk region says the territory has been fully secured from Ukrainian troops. Hundreds of people call for the release of the head of Gagauzia in Moldova as the leader's court hearing gets underway in a case her supporters call politically motivated.





