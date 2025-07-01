BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
RT News - July 1 2025 2PM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
1483 followers
44 views • 2 months ago

July 1, 2025

rt.com


Russia's Foreign Ministry hands the Azerbaijani Ambassador a verbal note, demanding the immediate release of Russian journalists detained in Baku, accusing it of interference in Russia's internal affairs. A Ukrainian drone strike kills three and wounds dozens in the Central Russian city of Izhevsk. That's as the head of the Russia's Lugansk region says the territory has been fully secured from Ukrainian troops. Hundreds of people call for the release of the head of Gagauzia in Moldova as the leader's court hearing gets underway in a case her supporters call politically motivated.


RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/


Visit me on my other websites like Bitchute, UGETube, Odysee and Rumble. Thanks for watching.


https://www.bitchute.com/thedeadgene/

https://ugetube.com/@gene_easley

https://odysee.com/@thedeadgene:5

https://rumble.com/c/c-894515

Keywords
newsrussiart
