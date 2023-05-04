© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Senator from Tennessee, Marsha Blackburn, criticized the Sister City program. It's an infiltration program the CCP used to infiltrate every US state.
田纳西州的参议员Marsha Blackburn批评过姐妹城市计划，它实际上是中共用来渗透美国每个州的渗透计划。
