Be encouraged in this walk to life

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to pastor Craig of the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church. His websites are www.ssremnant.org and www.sdcministries.org.





In his beautiful video sermon, pastor Craig encourages us to be courageous in this walk towards eternal life with Christ.





Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org

Email: pastor Craig at [email protected]