© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
For a while I had a Taylor 8 string baritone guitar. I got into a creative rift and pumped out a bunch of songs in 2015. This is one of them I have since forgot how to play but at least I have the video to relearn it. Sounds very much like a Leo Kottke style of playing.
I don’t know came up with this. I was in a zone.
Electricity ©2015 composed by George Bailey