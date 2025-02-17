A Subversive Architect of Racial Reversal in Nebraska's Academic Sphere (Part 1 of 10)

A Subversive Architect of Racial Reversal in Nebraska's Academic Sphere: The Institutionalization of Subversion in Academia's Structuration and Traditional Foundations through Infiltration and Manipulation with Diversification, Equitization, and Inclusion - Part 1



Rodney Bennett serves as the Chancellor of the University of Nebraska at Lincoln and is recognized as the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Chancellor. His tenure is marked by a strategic initiative aimed at the transformation of academic institutions through the adoption of policies and systems that are distinctly anti-white and pro-black.



Under Bennett's leadership, there is an ongoing campaign to infiltrate universities with methodologies designed to alter their foundational structures from within. These methods are not merely administrative but ideological, rooted in a theology that champions black liberation while simultaneously positioning white individuals as the lowest racial class both on campus and within the broader societal framework.



Bennett's public persona exudes a semblance of kindness, a facade that effectively masks his underlying intentions. These intentions are to dismantle traditional educational systems perceived as white-centric and to replace them with an infrastructure based on black liberation theology. This new order is characterized by a reversal of racial hierarchies, where black dominance is established, and whites, along with other races, are subjected to systematic oppression.



His actions reflect a clear alignment with black power movements and the ideologies of Black Lives Matter, positioning him as an agent of change within the University system in Nebraska. His approach is not merely administrative but subversive, aiming to supplant existing educational paradigms with those that serve his ideological commitments, thereby fundamentally altering the academic landscape to reflect his vision of racial justice and power dynamics.



