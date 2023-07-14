BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Instructors of PMC "Wagner" are in Belarus - Holding Classes with Units of Territorial Troops on Military Disciplines
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
71 views • 07/14/2023

Instructors of PMC "Wagner" are already in Belarus.

At Osipovichi, classes are being held with units of territorial troops.

Conscripts learn the skills of moving on the battlefield and tactical shooting, gaining knowledge in engineering training and tactical medicine.

"Wagner PMC" fighters acted as instructors in a number of military disciplines.

The fighters of the Wagner PMCs acted as instructors at the classes of the Belarusian territorial defense near the town of Osipovichi, Mogilev region, the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Belarus reported on Friday.

"Classes with units of territorial troops are held near Osipovichi. Conscripts master the skills of moving on the battlefield and tactical shooting, gain knowledge of engineering training and tactical medicine. The Wagner PMCs fighters acted as instructors in a number of military disciplines," the report says. It is noted that the instructors from the PMCs tell the nuances of actions in various conditions in the current situation. "The classes are based only on personal experience and analysis of real combat situations," the commentator explained in a video clip of the departmental channel VoenTV published in the same message.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy