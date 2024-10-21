BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Debt Slavery
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
852 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
338 views • 7 months ago

Trump vs. Harris Economic Plans & The Diabolic Tricks Banks Use To Scam You

* Which has destroyed the lives of more Americans: Iran and Russia or our domestic credit card companies?

* Dave Ramsey on the real threat we face, which is debt slavery.

* He is the Founder & CEO of Ramsey Solutions, where he has helped people take control of their money and their lives since 1992.

* He’s also an eight-time national bestselling author, personal finance expert and host of The Ramsey Show.

* After battling his way out of bankruptcy and millions of dollars of debt, Dave set out to change the toxic money culture for good — making it his company’s mission to provide biblically based, common-sense education and empowerment that give hope to everyone in every walk of life.


Tucker Carlson Network On X | 21 October 2024

https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-dave-ramsey

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1848445863363821884

Keywords
tucker carlsondonald trumpcashscamcreditnational debtusurykamala harrisoppressionstudent loan forgivenessbankstergovernment debtexploitationdebt slaverybanking carteldave ramseywasting moneybuilding wealthdebt trapmoral obligationeconomic plandebt enslavementdebt spiralsuccessful marriage
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy