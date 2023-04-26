Robert F Kennedy, Jr Presidential Campaign Launch Video

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this captivating video, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. announces his run for
President of the United States. As the son of former Attorney General
and Sen. Robert F. Kennedy and nephew of President John F. Kennedy, RFK,
Jr. has long been familiar with the world of politics. Throughout his
career, he has championed environmental causes and social justice, and
now he aspires to bring his dedication to public service to the nation's
highest office.
In this video, Kennedy shares his vision for America and highlights the
key priorities he will address as President.
https://realfreenews.com/rfk2024info
