© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Welcome To Proverbs Club.Adulteress Or Innocence.
Proverbs 2:19 (NIV).
19) None who go to her return
or attain the paths of life.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
The adulteress will destroy whatever innocence you possess.
It can never be recovered.
“You shall not commit adultery."
Exodus 20:14
https://pc1.tiny.us/2nhmk6pa
#adulteress #none #go #her #return #attain #paths #life