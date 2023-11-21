Catholic Patriarch of Jerusalem Consecrates Holy Land to Our Lady, Queen of Palestine! Conversion 🙏

Mother and Refuge of the End Times





For the first time since the outbreak of the war between Israel and Hamas on Oct. 7, the Catholic Church of the Holy Land gathered around its patriarch on the feast day of Our Lady, Queen of Palestine and the Holy Land and reconsecrated the local Church and the entire land to her.

Source: https://catholicism.org/latin-patriarch-of-jerusalem-reconsecrates-holy-land-to-our-lady-queen-of-palestine.html





