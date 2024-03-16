US Uses Thai Proxies to Escalate Crisis in Myanmar, Creating Arc of Chaos on China's Borders

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Just as the US is destabilizing the Middle East to contain Iran, and Eastern Europe to contain Russia, the US is destabilizing Southeast Asia vs. China.
The US is focused particularly on Myanmar where US backed opposition groups are using armed violence to seize power.
Through US gov orgs like the National Endowment for Democracy, the US is supporting these armed groups beyond Myanmar's borders in neighboring Thailand, endangering regional peace and stability.
How to Support Brian's Work (and thank you!):
Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/TheNewAtlas
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/landdestroyer
PromptPay: 0851547235
Cryptocurrency Donations:
Ethereum (ETH): 0xee6ed93c3adc474450011e9af22939a0b9b312c7
BitCoin (BTC): 1AfGnbmHxA6cy9YKUSxysXvpJPyecpBKrr
Monero (XMR): 845TCXx3pchSBXuDL7FHG679gbWD2wkHS6MJxuq7jFVsVFj7T6xsry747uhhGZUdkaRXbbrMfo5c8RnGfzGZ13KxQUdHVLR
Mirrored - The New Atlas
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
Time To Think : https://hannahmichaels.wordpress.com/