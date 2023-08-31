Tensions Grow Across The Middle East, Africa

Military actions, security threats and political shifts are leading to more tensions across the Middle East and in Africa.

Syria remains the hottest spot in the Middle East. The country’s conflict with Israel is far from being over. Early on August 28, a series of Israeli airstrikes hit Aleppo International Airport in the country’s northern region.

The Russian Center for Reconciliation in Syria said that the strikes were carried out by four Israeli F-16 fighter jets. The strikes damaged the runway of the airport. All flights were temporarily redirected to Latakia and Damascus. However, there were no casualties.

Al Hadath TV channel said in a report that the strikes targeted weapons depots belonging to Iranian-backed forces.

The damage was fixed and the key airport resumed operations two days after the Israeli attack, on August 30.

Israeli threats also led to tensions with Palestinian armed factions and Hezbollah in Lebanon. Reports from earlier this month said that the Israeli security cabinet agreed to resume the assassinations of Palestinian leaders in response to a surge in deadly attacks in the occupied West Bank.

In response to this threat, deputy head of the political bureau of the Palestinian Hamas Movement, Saleh al-Arouri, said on August 25 that any Israeli targeted killing would spark a “regional war.”

Later on August 28, Hezbollah’s Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah warned Israel against carrying out any assassination on Lebanese soil, vowing that the response will be “severe.”

Meanwhile unrest continues in Africa. On August 25, the Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Field Marshal Khalifa Belqasim Haftar, launched an operation against “foreign armed groups” near the border with Chad.

Major General Ahmad Mismari, a spokesman for the LNA, said that the army would “no longer allow armed groups or factions to use Libyan territory to launch attacks against neighboring countries.”

The main target of the operation is the Chadian Front for Change and Concord (FACT) group, which recently quit a ceasefire in its home country and stepped up activities in Libya.

During its operation, the LNA expelled members of the Chadian opposition and their families from an unfinished housing complex in the remote outpost of Umm al-Araneb, some 300 kilometers to the north of the border with Chad.

Meanwhile another political shift took place in Africa. A group of military officers in Gabon took over the central African country on August 30, overthrowing the government of President Ali Bongo.

Twelve officers announced the takeover via the national television channel Gabon 24, just moments after the nation’s election commission had announced that President Bongo had won a third term.

The group said that the election results were invalidated, all state institutions dissolved and all borders closed until further notice.

The recent developments in the Middle East and Africa reflect the major changes the world is going through. Changes that could lead to more conflicts.

