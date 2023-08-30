BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Marc Morano exposes the WEF's plan to severely restrict energy, food & transportation
108 views • 08/30/2023

Carl Higbie on NEWSMAX: Former US government insider, Marc Morano, exposes the WEF's plan to severely restrict energy, food and transportation, under the pretext of "saving the planet".


"They're collapsing our energy, our food, our transportation, our free speech... Just like Covid when they closed schools and issued stay at home orders. All of that was done because a virus demanded it, well now they change the word 'virus' to 'the climate' demands it."


Source: https://newsmaxtv.com/Shows/Carl-Higbie-Frontline/vid/1_u0p3elv4

Keywords
global warminggreen new dealclimate hoaxclimate cultclimate scamgreat resetenergy crisisnetzero
