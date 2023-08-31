FLORIDA TO BAN VAX? - Government Calls Jab A Bioweapon! - HUGE Move To Ban By Multiple Counties!

GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE: https://heavensharvest.com/ USE Code WAM to get FREE shipping in the United States!HELP SUPPORT US AS WE DOCUMENT HISTORY HERE: https://gogetfunding.com/help-wam-cover-history/

GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE: https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1

BUY GOLD AND SILVER HERE: https://kirkelliottphd.com/wam/





Josh Sigurdson reports on the huge news out of Florida in the face of new tyrannical covid mandates that Brevard county is moving to ban the covid injections, calling them biological and technological weapons against humanity. With Brevard County bringing this forward, countless other counties are also supporting the motion. Meanwhile, the Surgeon General of Florida is telling people not to comply with new mask mandates. With all of the attempts to bring back mandates, there is certainly more pushback than ever before. Will it stick?





GET AN EXTENDED FREE TRIAL FOR ICKONIC WHEN YOU SIGN UP HERE: https://www.ickonic.com/affiliate/josh10

BUY YOUR PRIVATE CLEARPHONE HERE: https://www.r1kln3trk.com/3PC4ZXC/F9D3HK/

LION ENERGY: Never Run Out Of Power! PREPARE NOW! https://www.r1kln3trk.com/3PC4ZXC/D2N14D/

GET VITAMINS AND SUPPLEMENTS FROM DR. ZELENKO HERE: https://zstacklife.com/?ref=WAM

GET TIM'S FREE Portfolio Review HERE: https://bit.ly/redpilladvisor And become a client of Tim's at https://www.TheLibertyAdvisor.com





STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE: http://wamsurvival.com/

OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN: https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/

OUR PODBEAN CHANNEL: https://worldaltmedia.podbean.com/

Find us on Vigilante TV HERE: https://vigilante.tv/c/world_alternative_media/videos?s=1

FIND US on Rokfin HERE: https://rokfin.com/worldalternativemedia

FIND US on Gettr HERE: https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia

See our EPICFUNDME HERE: https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE: https://www.iambanned.com/

JOIN our Telegram Group HERE: https://t.me/worldalternativemedia

JOIN US on Rumble Here: https://rumble.com/c/c-312314

FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE: https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media

FIND OUR CoinTree page here: https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson

JOIN US on SubscribeStar here: https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media We will soon be doing subscriber only content!

Follow us on Twitter here: https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia

Help keep independent media alive!

Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive! https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072

BITCOIN ADDRESS: 18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU





World Alternative Media 2023





Alex Jones is now hosting exclusive content on Mug Club! Go to JonesCrowder.com and get one month FREE when you sign up!

Our Christmas In August sale is NOW LIVE! Get DOUBLE Patriot Points and up to 60% OFF our hottest items while you can!

It’s BACK! Get $10 off Silver Bullet Colloidal Silver that’s returned to the Infowars Store by popular demand!

Our fan-favorite drink mix Vitamin Mineral Fusion is back at 40% off! This advanced multivitamin formula is more delicious than ever before!

Brain Force Ultra is now HALF OFF! Experience the next level in high-powered energy nootropics that’s loaded with proprietary super ingredients while you still can!

Ultimate Bone Broth Plus is now 40% off! Get it today to taste & experience the upgraded version of our famous formula to rediscover primal nutrition that’s missing from our modern diet!

Tracking Coronavirus Vaccinations Around the Worldhttps://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2021/world/covid-vaccinations-tracker.htm

🔴Links below for Australian government PDFs stating CV19 vaccines are a Class 4 poison.

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine· Australian Defence Force](No. 7) 2021

https://www.wa.gov.au/system/files/2021-09/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-Australian-Defence-Force-No7-2021.pdf

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine- Australian Defence Force] (No. 2) 2021

file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/210305-Authorisation-to-supply-administer-COVID-vaccine-No2-Aus-Defence-Force.pdf

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) Vaccine- Covid-19 Vaccinators- WA Country Health Service] (No. 9) 2021





Shared from and subscribe to:

World Alternative Media

https://www.banned.video/channel/world-alternative-media



