SCIENCE COMMUNITY WARNING CONCERNING THE HELL COMING TO HUMANITY!

IS THIS REAL OR JUST ANOTHER WAY FOR THE ELITE TO CATCH YOU AND PUT HUMANS ON A NAZI WATCH LIST. THIS IS A DANGEROUS TIME FOR AMERICANS. THE ELITE ARE WATCHING OUR EVIL MOVE THROUGH THEIR SPACE SPY NETWORK. GEORGE ORWELLS NAZI 1984 IS ALIVE AND WELL HERE IN AMERICA AND THROUGHOUT THE WORLD. AS I'VE SAID SO OFTEN BEFORE, PREP, PRAY AND GET THE HELL OUT OF THE WAY. WHEN THESE MONSTERS FLIP THE WORLD ECONOMY THIS WILL PLACE ALL HUMANITY INTO ETERNAL BONDAGE. THE CORRUPT ELITE FLIP THE STOCK MARKET ANY WAY THEY WANT. THEY RIG ALL THE FIGURES TO MAKE THE STOCK MARKET WHATEVER THEY WANT. AS ECONOMIST GREG MANNARINO SAYS ALL THE TIME. NOTHING IS REAL AND THE FEDERAL RESERVE CONTROLS THE MARKET. IT'S TIME TO OVER YOUR BACKSIDE BEFORE THEY COME AFTER YOU...WAKEUP!