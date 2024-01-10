The GMO story in only 3 minutes

Courtesy of https://www.youtube.com/@greenpeacefilmfestival823 . Learn more about GMOs and "Roundup" and how to protect yourself and detox from it by clicking-on: tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup &

tinyurl.com/WhatIsRoundup

To test yourself (and your kids, pets, soil, water, & food) for glyphosate, pesticides, plasticizers, and other endocrine disruptors, click-on my DetoxProject affiliate link at: