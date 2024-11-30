BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The US, NATO, and Turkey Stabbed RUSSIA in the Back in Syria: Putin was Betrayed by Erdogan Badly
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
334 views • 6 months ago

The successes of the Russian army on the battlefield in Ukraine are haunting the so-called Western leaders. Realizing that the West is losing Ukraine, Washington, together with other NATO countries, is doing everything possible to make sure that Russia pays a heavy price for achieving its goals in the special military operation zone. Realizing that it would not be possible to cope with the Russian Army on the battlefield in Ukraine, the West began to strike at Russia's allies in the Middle East. So, over the past 72 hours, the situation in Syria has sharply escalated............................................................................................................ ******************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

