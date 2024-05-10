New York Post | Federal court rejects Hunter Biden’s appeal on gun charges, sets up June 3 trial. A federal court rejected first son Hunter Biden’s appeal of three gun charges Thursday, clearing the way for him to stand trial in his home state of Delaware beginning June 3.





The Philadelphia-based US Third Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed Hunter’s bid to consider having the case thrown out, citing a lack of jurisdiction in a four-page order.





“This appeal is DISMISSED because the defendant has not shown the District Court’s orders are appealable before final judgment,” stated Judges Patty Shwartz, Cindy Chung and D. Brooks Smith.





Delaware US District Judge Maryellen Noreika, who is presiding over the case, filed a scheduling order following the appellate court’s ruling for a three- to six-day jury trial on the three gun felonies.





