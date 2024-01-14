Biblical UFO Deceptions - Episode 40 - Aliens In Miami Update - Sunday January 14, 2024

Check out the interview of Dr. John Montalvo by Robert Scott Bell with link below.....Plus Carol Rosin talking about Werner von Braun

In this episode Gilbert and Dr. John talk about the commotion of Aliens spotted in the Bayside Marketplace in Miami and the sightings of Dan Bongino. And we will be reading from the scriptures from Matthew 24: 37 - 39; 42 - 51: Hebrews 11: 1.

If you want to attend our community and be apart of the podcast please send your email and phone number to the email below:

Contact email: [email protected]

If you would like to donate. Please use this link:

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/BiblicalUFO

Dr. John Montalvo, Jr. has been a true hero fighting against medical tyranny and unlawful mandates. He has been speaking publicly about the dangers of vaccines and warning about the fraud of Covid-19 since the beginning. He got fired from his teaching position because he stood up for not taking the vaccines or masking up. Now a true hero needs our help! He broke his back in a severe fall and needs to raise money for his medical treatment. If you are able would you please support him in his time of need?

https://givesendgo.com/G9QZF?utm_source=sharelink&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=G9QZF

Dr. Carol Rosin: Werner von Braun warning



https://youtu.be/G21NoWob4CE?si=4AooSCPOGaXdn3v

2. Senator Daniel Inouye:

https://youtu.be/EbFphX5zb8w?si=ytxILsFpM6GC89TF

3. Rep. Tim Burchett:https://youtu.be/tpHsydHErUo?si=v3n-gnuDx_uCBBhv

4. Jeremey Corbell: https://youtu.be/LPrvnyIeyDA?si=sectnHIjh5F1doug https://youtu.be/VfYWsTYDpU0?si=AmTLHoHBc71Mse_C



https://youtu.be/iZrIP9BNljE?si=OT9dXg1PKvhHjr3V

Dr. John Montalvo's interview by Robert Scott Bell

www.robertscottbell.com

https://rumble.com/user/RSBellMedia