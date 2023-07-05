Hospitals are Financial Institutions First... and that's a problem

Firouz Daneshgari, MD, MBA, is CEO and Founder of BowTie Medical – and he starts his talk off with a bombshell: Hospitals are not what we think. They are financial institutions whose first concerns are growth, efficiencies, and profit. And people’s health? It’s not even on the radar.





He should know. Daneshgari, a renowned surgeon and author who worked his way up through the system as an immigrant from Iran saw this firsthand. He even participated in helping the hospital system recruit doctors to give the hospitals a financial advantage over the independents. All of this disturbed him.





Ultimately, after working at the prestigious Cleveland Clinic and seeing more of the same, he quit corporate “sick care” as he calls it, and went off to set up BowTie Medical – the concept there being to provide actual HEALTH care to people to help them avoid ever having to get fleeced – both physically and financially – by Big Medicine.





Building on his career as an innovative surgeon-scientist and medical school professor, Dr. Daneshgari also hosts the podcast, ‘Health Guardianship -- The Remedy to the Sick Care System’ - to empower everyone to live a full life beyond 100.





It's past time to step out of the box and provide people with better health care. Today, Daneshgari’s BowTie Medical – and medical health sharing, the insurance alternative -- is showing us how it is done.