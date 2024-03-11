After the failed counteroffensive and the unwillingness of its western partners to supply more expensive weapons to the meat grinder, Kiev is forced to throw the precious NATO weapons onto the battlefields. The NATO military machine then came face to face with the Russian army.

The past week was marked by heavy losses by NATO, including in shares of their largest military concerns.

Abrams tanks became the latest Western wonder weapon deployed in Ukraine, which was supposed to change the balance of power on the battlefield. In an attempt to repel Russian attacks, the Ukrainian command sent large reinforcements to the area of Avdeevka, including the 47th Mechanized Brigade equipped with American tanks. After the Abrams entered its first battle, Ukraine can’t stop losing them. On March 10, footage confirmed the destruction of the fourth $10 million dollar tank.

Russian servicemen are already taking photos with their new trophies, which means that the Ukrainian military failed to evacuate the tanks.

Despite all the efforts by MSM to save the reputation of NATO military systems, they finally had to admit the truth. This was the case of the all-mighty HIMARS MLRS, which have been fighting in Ukraine for more than a year and a half. On March 5, a close high-quality video undoubtedly confirmed the destruction of one of the multiple rocket launchers about 50 km from the front line.

The footage forced the Western MSM to admit the loss; but this was far from the first defeated HIMARS. Despite Kiev’s attempts to hide the truth, labeling it as ‘Russian propaganda’, numerous videos from the front showed Russian strikes on the US-made systems. The destruction of the first HIMARS, which included video footage, was confirmed back in July 2022 a month after they were sent to Ukraine. Since then, dozens of these systems have come under Russian fire. Many of which were destroyed or damaged, as was confirmed by videos of the damaged vehicles traveling back to the US for repair.

Another heavy blow for NATO in the past week was the confirmed destruction of several Patriot air defense systems not far from the frontlines. On March 9, a Russian Iskander missile struck the column of 3 Patriot launchers and a radar system, as well as 2 escort vehicles.

According to the official claims, at least seven batteries of Patriot systems were sent to Ukraine, all of which have reportedly been destroyed. There were probably more Patriot deployments but they have not been disclosed.

These are only some of the most glorified NATO weapons lost over the past week, not to mention Kiev’s hopes on the Javelin ATGMS, Bayraktar UAVs, Leopard tanks and other foreign weapons supplied since the outbreak of the conflict.

