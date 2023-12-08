© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Face Masks – a multifactorial, neuro-pathological assault on our
autobiographical memory center, human individuality, and ability to
think critically. Masks do way more harm than good. This fact should
have been evident to all media-honored "experts" early on. Traindl
clarifies: "Various experimental metrological investigations have shown
that wearing a mask can lead to the accumulation of carbon dioxide. This
contaminated air is then rebreathed, and when the outside air mixes
with the accumulated exhaled air below the mask, it causes a reduction
in oxygen content. This mixture of air is then inhaled back in." To put
it bluntly: Pregnant women unintentionally create an environment for the
fetus growing inside them that is detrimental to its development.
Aldous Huxley describes in his dystopian novel Brave New World, a
remarkably alike environment intentionally fabricated for the fetuses
growing in bottles. In the world of the novel, purposeful oxygen
deficiency is intended to result in a reduced efficiency of brain
function in order to increase production and stabilize the system. In
our current "dystopian reality," (actually a contradiction in terms), in
addition to the oxygen deprivation mentioned in the novel, numerous
additional factors cause demonstrable damage to the most sensitive part
of our brains (the autobiographical memory center) at all ages,
including but not limited to emotional deprivation, the presence of
toxins in the air we breathe, such as the increased carbon dioxide
caused by wearing masks. Hence masks not only symbolize submission to a
cruel totalitarian regime, but also neuropathologically contribute to
the weakening of society's mental immune system, as detailed in The
Indoctrinated Brain. The irony is: While the world's population is being
driven into a panic about the supposedly deadly consequences of rising
global CO2 levels, behind their masks they are being intoxicated by
increased CO2 levels, which makes them all the more susceptible to fear
and panic because of the damage it does to the hippocampus.
If someone aimed to cultivate a generation with limited independence of thought but highly susceptible to fear communication and optimal controllability, I can think of no more promising, subtle, and thus diabolical way to achieve this goal than to prevent pregnant women, children, and adolescents from breathing oxygen-rich, carbon dioxide-poor air under the pretext of protecting themselves and others.