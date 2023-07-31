PM Benjamin Netanyahu warns Levin this could end democracy on Earth

152 views • 07/31/2023

Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html

Israeli Prime Minster Benjamin Netanyahu breaks down the Israeli Parliament's judicial reform bill to overhaul the Israeli Supreme Court's powers on 'Life, Liberty & Levin.' #foxnews #fox

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.