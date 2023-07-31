PM Benjamin Netanyahu warns Levin this could end democracy on Earth

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israeli Prime Minster Benjamin Netanyahu breaks down the Israeli Parliament's judicial reform bill to overhaul the Israeli Supreme Court's powers on 'Life, Liberty & Levin.'
#foxnews #fox
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html