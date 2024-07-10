The Power of Choice | Dr. Sandra G. Kennedy

Do you know the “Power of Choice” (free will) was the greatest risk, God gave to man? So many things in our lives, whether we were liars or cheats or walked uprightly, whatever we've done, all has been done by choice. From God’s point of view, a person of integrity, courage and obedience is a hero. Those heroes listed in Hebrews 11 were faced with challenges, yet they rose to the occasion, met the need, asked for no reward and lived without seeking fame or fortune – they demonstrated their faith by choosing to live a lifestyle of obedience that was consistent with their faith in God. Faith and Obedience are inseparable in our walk with God. The question is are you like Noah, one of the “heroes of faith” making Right Choices that line up with God’s point of view?





To watch the entire broadcast https://youtu.be/lz5Yaq7wkJI?si=7uSfaE8NOlL17wXT





Whole Life Ministries has three weekly services – Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and two evenings held on Monday and Thursdays at 7 p.m.









Stay Connected

https://www.sandrakennedy.org

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/SandraKennedyMinistries/

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/sandragkennedy/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/SandraGKennedy