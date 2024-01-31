Border Invasion | US District Court set to rule for Texas in razor wire case as connection to Ukraine War emerges!

"Fifth Circuit orders US District Court to hear Texas razor wire case on the merits; court expected to rule for Texas | Is there a connection between the Ukraine War and the Texas razor wire case? | Is there a ""Taylor Swift Psyop""? | Warmonger Nikki Haley shouted down as voters sick of endless wars for the military industrial complex | UK government considers recognizing Palestinian state for two-state solution | Maine police protect pedophile--go after man who exposed him | Speaker Johnson stand up to amnesty bill | Mike Adams develops patriot AI | Big Pharma to make billions off drugs to treat diseases caused by COVID vaccines they created | Trump NY case update
Lifewave X39 patches | Activate your natural stem cells to naturally heal your body and restore your youth - https://lifewave.com/fireduptxlawyer
Gold and silver with Dr. Kirk Elliott - https://kirkelliottphd.com/fireduptxlawyer/
The Wellness Company | Telemedicine, pandemic preparedness, and supplements - https://www.twc.health/fireduptxlawyer
Survival supplies, emergency food, water filtration, solar generators, etc - http://preparewithpaul.com
Cue Streaming | Patriot-owned live TV and on-demand streaming service with more channels for less money than Hulu or YouTube TV - fireduptxlawyer.mycuestreaming.com
Patriot Mobile | Dump your woke cell service provider -
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.