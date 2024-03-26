Lt. Col. Chris Koelzer: We're Headed for War & World Government, Accelerate Your Preparedness!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lt. Col. Chris Koelzer discusses the state of the empire, his experience in the Military-Industrial-Complex, the looming wars on the horizon, the financial system on the edge of the abyss, how to prepare for the hard road ahead, and more!
*Support Geopolitics & Empire:
Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations
Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation
Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.substack.com
Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors
**Visit Our Sponsors
Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics
Websites
Ready Husband https://readyhusband.com
X https://twitter.com/MyReadyFamily
About Lt. Col. Chris Koelzer
Lt. Col. Chris Koelzer is founder of Ready Husband which provides a FAMILY PREP PLAN giving you a step-by-step guide to accelerate your family’s preparedness for any crisis.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)