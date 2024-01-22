Create New Account
You will own MANY things, and be very happy, by 2030. And vanquish the pyschopaths too.
Published a month ago

Words are VERY powerful. Choose your words wisely. This video teaches you how to properly convey information relayed by the psychopaths, in order to simultaneously vanquish the evil and create your desired solution. Watch and listen for details.


Transcript here: https://truthsearchengine.com/transcripts/20240121-transcript-you-will-own-many-things.txt

Audio file here: https://truthsearchengine.com/transcripts/20240121-transcript-you-will-own-many-things.mp3


